Mumbai (Maharashtra): As her second son Jeh turned one today, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one. She shared a candid picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the image, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...of course with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

As soon as Kareena shared the image, fans and members from the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish Jeh a happy birthday. "Jeh Baba," actor Amrita Arora commented, adding a string of red heart emojis to it. "Happy birthday Jeh Jaan. Love you always. And Tim too," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote.

Kareena Kapoor pens a sweet wish for son Jeh on his first birthday

READ | 'With love of my life', says Kareena as she enjoys holiday in Rajasthan - see pics

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film which is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena aside, the film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.