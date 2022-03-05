Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan extended a heartfelt birthday wish to Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena took to social media to wish Ibrahim on his birthday. The actor also shared a priceless throwback picture of Saif and Ibrahim on her social media handle.

On Saturday, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to pen a birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan. Wishing Ibrahim on his birthday, Kareena wrote, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy", and tagged his Instagram account. Bebo also added a "Happy Birthday" sticker to the post. For Ibrahim's birthday post, Kareena dug out his childhood picture with Saif wherein the father-son duo is seen posing for the camera.

Ibrahim, who is Saif's son with former with Amrita Singh, is all set to enter filmdom. Before landing in front of the camera, Ibrahim is getting acquainted with the process of filmmaking. The aspiring actor turned assistant director for Karan Johar on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In January, Ibrahim sparked dating rumours after he was spotted leaving a restaurant with Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari in Mumbai. The pictures and videos of Ibrahim and Palak's speculated dinner date went viral on social media but the two are never seen together since then.