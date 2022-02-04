Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film which will also star Paatal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Ghosh's next is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Interestingly, Sujoy had announced The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena's actor husband Saif Ali Khan more than six years ago. Things did not take off back then but Sujoy was determined to bring the story to Indian screens which is billed as one of the best mysteries being penned in recent times.

READ | Jeh 'distract' mom Kareena from posing as she celebrates Diwali at Pataudi Palace

While Saif and Sujoy's collaboration did not materialise, in a strange turn of events, the filmmaker is joining hands with Kareena for the screen adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena and Jaideep aside, the makers have also roped in Vijay Varma in a pivotal role. According to reports, the team is aiming to wrap up the film in a start-to-finish schedule which will take place in West Bengal next month.

The Devotion of Suspect X is a story of a divorced, single mother who accidentally kills her abusive ex-husband. Overhearing the commotion, a next door neighbor, middle-aged high school mathematics teacher, offers his help in planning the cover-up. While Kareena will be seen playing the single mother, Jaideep is said to be essaying the role of the neighbour.