Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing Brahmastra under his banner Dharma Productions, has opened up about film being in the making for so long. Lauding the dedication and passion of the Brahmastra team, Johar said that everyone involved in the film gave their 'blood, sweat, and tears' to the project.

Karan is seemingly the best producer Ayan Mukerji could have asked for to make his ambitious project BRahmastra. It's been seven years since the film took off and the audience is yet to see the outcome. Ayan has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as companins who have stood like rock to him as he pursue his labour of love.

In his recent interview with a film critic, Karan said, "Ranbir has given seven years. Alia has given seven years without questioning. Dates have got adjusted, schedules have moved, governments have changed, Brahmastra was still on."

Highlighting Alia's belief in the film, Karan said, "There was that kid who has grown up. Alia grew up with Brahmastra. When she signed the film, she was 21 years old. I mean, she's 28 today and you know when the film is going to release, she'll be 29. She literally grew up in cinema. She came as a newbie to [become] a veteran actress now. It was not because it was being delayed for any indulgent reason or something; it was just taking so long to match execution to vision," he further added.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is slated to hit theaters on September 9, 2022 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.