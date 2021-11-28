Mumbai (Maharashtra): His debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas turned out to be a damp squib, but actor Karan Deol says he remains committed to his craft and becoming a better performer. Karan said the underwhelming response to Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, directed by his father, actor-politician Sunny Deol, was difficult to process.

However, he has now moved on and feels inspired by his family members, including grandfather Dharmendra as well as uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol, who never gave up despite many setbacks.

"The outcome of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was kind of difficult. Unfortunately, I couldn't get back to work because the lockdown happened and I was sitting at home, like everyone. I thought to myself that I have got time to improve myself and hone my craft and not give up.

"I have an example in my house of people who have not given up. So, I have learnt from them not to give up," Karan said.

The 31-year-old actor said he has realised that there will be ups and down throughout his career.

"That is life. This (acting) is what I love and this is what I want to do. So one bump on the road is not going to stop me from achieving my dreams," he added.

Karan said he enrolled for online acting workshops, worked on his dialogue delivery and body language in the last one and a half years when the country was locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"None of us are perfect and we all are constantly improving... This is what my grandfather says till this date. Despite all his achievements and accomplishments, he is still learning as an actor and that learning never stops."

Currently, Karan is busy promoting his next release Velle, a remake of a Telugu movie Brochevarevarura. It is backed by Ajay Devgn. The actor said when he read the film about the three students, it reminded him of his teen life. "The film and the role energised me. My character Rahul is not completely me. But as an actor, I had to imbibe his qualities.

"However, in real life, during my school days I did get down to some mischievous things like bunking class, playing football, watching movies, etc. At that age you don't understand the repercussions, you are just enjoying life," he said.

READ | After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol all set to enter films

In the film Velle, directed by Deven Munjal, Karan's uncle, Abhay Deol, features as a writer-director.

"He is like a friend to me, he is like an open book. He has helped me throughout the shoot. And just by observing him as an actor, so seasoned and experienced, I learnt a lot. It was a lot of fun working with him," he added.

Produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn Films, Velle will release theatrically on December 10.

Meanwhile, Karan has also started prepping in boxing for his upcoming film Apne 2, a sequel to 2007 movie Apne. In the sequel, the actor will share screen with his grandfather and father as well as uncle Bobby Deol.

"Seeing your whole family together brought back a bag of emotions. Our family is somewhat similar. I had tears towards the end. I could feel the emotions, family drama."

Karan said the film came to him during the lockdown.

"We were just sitting in the lockdown and I think dad was in touch with director Anil Sharma and he told me to hear the subject, I heard and I liked it. This film is a dream come true for me. To be given a chance to share screen with all of them is a blessing and an amazing moment that I will cherish all my life," he said.

(PTI)