Bengaluru (Karnataka): Popular Kannada actor and 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in the city today morning. The actor is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Soon after the news of Rajkumar's hospitalisation went viral, panic-stricken fans and colleagues from the film industry have thronged the hospital. Fans are also flooding social media handles wishing the superstar a speedy recovery.

According to Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, Puneeth's condition is serious. "Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU, " Dr Ranganath Nayak told ANI.

Hours before hospitalisation, Rajkumar actor had wished his brother and superstar Shiva Rajkumar for his newly released film Bhajarangi 2.

For unversed, Puneeth is the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has acted as a lead in over 29 Kannada films.

More details are awaited.

