Hyderabad (Telangana): Ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, actor Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at the film. She also took a jibe at the film's leading lady Alia Bhatt and said that with the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi "Rs 200 cr will burn to ashes" this Friday.

On Sunday morning, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to launch an uncalled-for attack on Alia and her upcoming film. Sharing her views on Gangubai Kathiawadi and Alia's acting ability, Kangana wrote, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office. For a Papa (movie mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act."

Criticising Gangubai Kathiawadi further, Kangana adds, "The biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting. Yeh nahi sudhrenge. No wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films." She ended her note by predicting the doomed future of Bollywood and said it is "destined to doom" till the movie mafia has power.

Gangubai Kathiawadi that is on the edge of its premiere, will see Alia Bhatt in the titular role, playing the alpha who fought for women's rights in a patriarchal society. Helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Well, Alia is not the only victim of Kangana's harsh verbal attacks. The Queen actor recently took a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone's recently released film Gehraiyaan.