Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut snapped at a journalist during an event in Mumbai. On Thursday, Kangana was quizzed about Deepika Padukone being trolled for her sartorial choices during Gehraiyaan promotions. The Queen actor got slightly irritated and said she defends only those who don't have a voice.

Kangana attended the promotional event for her upcoming show Lock Upp. The actor will be turning host for the upcoming show produced by Ekta Kapoor. During the media interaction, a journalist sought Kangana's opinion on Deepika being criticised and judged for her outfits during Gehraiyaan promotional spree.

Irked by the question, Kangana replied angrily, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. She (Deepika Padukone) can defend herself. She has the privilege and the platform, and I can't promote her film here. Sit down." In the viral video of the incident, it is visible that Kangana's answer left the journalist baffled.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is extremely excited to host the reality show Lock Upp. In the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Talking about the project, Kangana had said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.