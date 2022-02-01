Mumbai (Maharashtra): On Monday, producer Ekta Kapoor announced that she is all set to produce a new show through her digital production house, ALTBalaji. Soon after Ekta made the announcement, rumours were afloat about Kangana Ranaut being roped in to host the show and now the Queen actor has confirmed the same on social media.

On Tuesday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a report that spoke about the actor turning host for a new reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Kangana alongside the screenshot wrote, "Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor."

Ekta's production will be on the lines of a reality show for digital entertainment for which the banner has partnered with MX Player. The title and the concept of the show will be soon revealed. On Tuesday, ALTBalaji took to their Instagram handle to share a creative which read: "Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show". The caption read: "It's showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It's going to be intense!"

READ | Kangana decodes South stars' success, adds 'shouldn't allow Bollywood to corrupt them'

ALTBalaji, which was founded in 2017, has been an important part of the OTT system in India and their collaboration with MX Player is being touted as one of the groundbreaking content strategies through the said show.

In November 2021, Ekta was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award along with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With agency inputs)