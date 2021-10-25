Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut will be receiving the National Award for her performances in the Hindi films Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony in New Delhi, today. For the occasion, Kangana opted for Kanjivaram saree in cream and red colour.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kangana took to her social media handle to share a few pictures of her look for the prestigious award gala. "All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award 🥇," she wrote alongside a picture. In another post, she shared that this will be her fourth National Award.

Sharing her excitement, the 34-year-old actor wrote, " Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019) Panga(2020) I also co directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi Immense gratitude for the teams of these films … 🥇🥇."

The National Awards were not announced last year owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the awards announced are for the films of 2019.