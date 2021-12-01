Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a plea filed against her in the Supreme Court seeking censoring of all her social media posts in the future to maintain law and order in the country. In her response, Kangana called herself the most "powerful woman" in the country.

A petition has been filed against Kangana in the Supreme Court. In this, there has been a demand to censor all his social media posts in the future to maintain law and order in the country. The court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

Reacting to the plea, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of a tweet from a newswire. Laughing off the plea, the actor wrote, "Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country," followed by a crown emoticon.

The plea is filed by advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal also sought direction to transfer all the FIRs filed across India, against the actor for her remarks on farmers' protest, to Khar police station, Mumbai, and charge sheet be filed in a period of six months along with expeditious trial within a period of two years.

None of her posts on social media should be allowed without amendment, deletion, modification or censoring in order to maintain law and order in the Country, stated advocate Chanderpal in the plea.