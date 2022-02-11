Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut addressed the vast age gap criticism between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur who will headline her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana said she was advised against casting the two but went ahead with the actors anyway.

"Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (Everyone warned me against casting them together but whatever the age gap is, it suits my story)," the debutante producer told reporters at an event earlier this month.

READ | Kangana shuts down journo for question on Deepika: 'Not here to promote her film' - video

To defend Tiku Weds Sheru casting, Kangana also cited her pairing with R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The actor said that the juxtaposition of their characters ensured the chemistry hence it was her "belief that Avneet is the right person for this film." Talking about the same, the actor further added that Nawaz and Avneet's pair will be a "hit" onscreen.

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. It will be released on Prime Video.