Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut seemingly ate her own words after slamming Alia Bhatt and her latest release Gangubai Kathiwadi last week. On Saturday, Kangana has shared a social media post acknowledging Gangubai Kathiawadi's success.

Today morning, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great."

it's not even a week when Kangana took a sly dig at Alia and her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. She even predicted film's business and said on Rs 200cr will be "burnt to ashes" when the film is released in theaters. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana penned a lengthy post, in which she took a veiled jibe at Alia and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. However, she has not mentioned the names of the two.

"This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power," she wrote.

She added in another post that the 'Bollywood mafia daddy' ruined the work culture in Hindi cinema.

"Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release."

Not only Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana had also targeted Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan.