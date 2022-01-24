Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut has decoded the humungous success that film stars from the South are experiencing after the success of Baahubali. The actor has attributed the rise of the southern stars to their "deep rooted in Indian culture."

On Sunday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the success of South films and the popularity that the actors across the nation. Sharing pictures of Allu Arjun and KGF star Yash, Kangana wrote, "Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage...1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled."

The Queen actor who keeps taking dig at the Hindi film industry also added that the counterparts from the South should not "allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

Interestingly, Kangana's last outing was Thalaivi, a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana's lineup of upcoming films includes Dhaakad, Tejas, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.