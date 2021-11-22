Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has contracted COVID-19. On Monday, Kamal took to Twitter to update his followers about his diagnosis. He also urged people that the pandemic 'hasn't gone away' hence 'utmost precautions' are necessary.

Kamal recently returned from the US after launching his clothing line called Kamal's House of Khaddar. In a tweet, the 67-year-old actor revealed that he had a slight cough after he return from the US and is now been admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

His tweet in Tamil read, "After my return from the US, I had a slight cough. When I got tested, my Covid-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that COVID-19 hasn't gone away and must take utmost precaution."