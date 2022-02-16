Mumbai (Maharashtra): After learning about Bappi Lahiri's death, members of the film fraternity have been turning up at the late singer's Mumbai residence. Actor Kajol, her mother Tanuja, singer Alka Yagnik and many others arrived at Lahiri's house to meet his grieving family.

Before arriving at the residence, Kajol penned an emotional note on social media in memory of Bappi Lahiri. "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukherjee was also seen arriving this morning at Bappi Lahiri's house to meet his grieving family.

Singer Alka Yagnik too visited Bappi Lahiri's residence in Mumbai to pay homage to the late hitmaker. She was captured by the paparazzi while making her way to Bappi Lahiri's house.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri had collaborated with Alka Yagnik for several songs, especially in Bengali films. Phool To Amari Chilo, Tomar Naam Likhe Debo, and Aajker Prem are some of their successful collaborations in Bengali. In Bollywood, the duo had worked on the songs Aaya Aaya Yaar Mera and Bambai Mai Baat Hui Hai among several others.

Bappi Lahiri had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside Bappi Lahiri's residence.