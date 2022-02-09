Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu is known. The actor is unwinding in Dubai and keeping away from work as she enjoys the 'most amazing' phase of her life. The actor is active on social media where she seemingly gets body shame and trolled for her changed looks and weight gain. Replying to haters, Kajal has penned a lengthy post on social media.

On Tuesday, Kajla took to her Instagram handle to share a long post on women being body-shamed during pregnancy. She has also shared what she is practicing to keep herself in control of the situation for expecting moms. The Singham star has requested trolls to 'be kind' and follow the 'live and let live' policy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor wrote from her Dubai, "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!"

The actor also underlined the importance of accepting physical changes during pregnancy as women "don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives!" The 36-year-old actor further said, "We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience."

Kajal and Gautam announced that they are expecting their first child in January this year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film Hey Sinamika!, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She has wrapped up her part in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, in which she is paired alongside Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi. Kajal will also be seen headlining Tathagata Sinha's Uma.