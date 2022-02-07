Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu is known. The actor is currently having a gala time in Dubai from where she has shared pictures flaunting baby bump.

On January 1, Gautam announced that they are expecting their first child together with a cryptic message on his social media earlier. Last week, the mommy-to-be jetted off to Dubai for a vacation. The actor, however, continues to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her Dubai diaries on her social media.

Going by the geotag on her Instagram post, the actor is unwinding at an ultra-luxury resort. Sharing the pictures, Kajal wrote, "The ☀️ touching my face like the softest caress..." The actor is seen donning a lemon yellow top which she teamed up with the beige bottom. In the first picture, Kajal is seen posing for the camera gazing at something while her baby bump is evident in the second click.

The actor tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Ever since her marriage, Kajal has been juggling between work and travel with her husband. On the work front, Kajal has wrapped up her part in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, in which she is paired alongside Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.