Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (God Bharai). For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear.

Kajal Aggarwal exudes pregnancy glow in God Bharai pictures

Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket. Sharing an adorable picture with Gautam, Kajal captioned it as, "God Bharai."

Kajal Aggarwal exudes pregnancy glow in God Bharai pictures

The couple announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy on New Year 2022. Gautam wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022" followed by a pregnant woman emoji. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020.

READ | Kajal Aggarwal to body shamers: 'Be kind, if that's hard, just live and let live!'

Meanwhile, Kajal, who seems to be enjoying her first pregnancy, recently wrote a lengthy post, slamming body shamers who commented on her pregnant look. Throwing some light into what her thoughts are, Kajal mentioned what it is to be like, to take such negativity, when women are in the most important phase of their lives. Going further, Kajal explained that it is not something weird that a body undergoes physical changes during pregnancy.

Kajal Aggarwal exudes pregnancy glow in God Bharai pictures

On the work front, Kajal has wrapped up her part in upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, in which she is paired alongside Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor is also gearing up for the release of her Malayalam film Hey Sinamika which will hit screens on March 3.