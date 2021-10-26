Hyderabad (Telangana): 90s diva Juhi Chawla is engrossed on 'Safai Abhiyaan' as Diwali is around the corner. To share with his fans what all is going in her home ahead of the festival, Juhi has dropped two candid pictures on her social media handle with a relatable caption.

For Juhi, the week began on a cleaning drive in her home. In the pictures shared by her on Instagram, the actor is seen busy cleaning along with her staff. In the first picture, Juhi can be spotted sitting with mess around her while the second picture showcases her homely side where she is seen dusting the cupboards.

Not only the pictures, but Juhi's caption for the post is also as relatable and candid as it gets. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Diwali Safai Abhiyaan 👻...Getting rid of ALL the unused, hoarded-up, one-day-it-will-fit -me, not-working-but- still-kept items .!! 😈😈😈.Have you all started as well? 🤩 #diwalicleaning."

On the work front, Juhi will next be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, the film will be late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film. The film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. After Kapoor's demise, makers roped in Paresh Rawal to complete the late actor's incomplete portions.