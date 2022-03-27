Hyderabad (Telangana): As Telugu superstar Ram Charan turned a year older, his RRR co-star Jr NTR celebrated his birthday with much enthusiasm. Jr NTR has shared a video from Ram Charan's birthday bash which was also marked by RRR director SS Rajamouli. The video shared by Jr NTR is sure to send fans of both the stars into a frenzy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jr NTR shared a video from Ram Charan's birthday party. Alongside the video, the RRR actor wrote, "Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together." In the video, the RRR stars are seen sharing beautiful bond which reflected onscreen in Rajamouli's film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has also shared pictures and videos from Ram Charan's birthday party, which features Ram Charan and NTR hugging each other. Upasana and Pranathi (NTR's wife) shared a light moment, while Karthikeya and his wife Pooja Prasad are also seen posing with Ram Charan. "Happy happy birthday to my Mr. C. & My sweetest Pranathi #famjam @AlwaysRamCharan", Upasana wished as she shared their party picture, which has gone viral now.

It is reported that NTR, who threw a special party on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, had invited his close friends including Rajamouli's son Karthikeya and his wife Pooja Prasad. As NTR's wife Pranathi's birthday is just one day before Ram Charan's, NTR decided to have a feast together. As RRR opened to rave reviews from across the country, the duo seems to be basking in the success along with their partners.