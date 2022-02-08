Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his team are seen flaunting swag in the teaser of Jhund which dropped on February 8. The movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

Jhund teaser doesn't go beyond teasing as it hardly reveals anything except the geography in which the film is set. The makers played with the music to build up the curiosity and towards the end, Big B and his squad are seen walking in slow motion.

Big B essays a role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in the upcoming sports drama. The film narrates the story of a professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life.

After many delays, Jhund is now going to release on March 4, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled to release in September 2020 and then was pushed to June 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.