Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has yet again proved that she is the queen of quirk. The actor, who returned from Kedarnath on Monday, has shared a funny video on social media wherein she is seen having fun on the sets of her upcoming film which also stars Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role.

On Tuesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious clip which is a compilation of her funny antics. Sharing the video, the Dhadak star wrote, "Milli mid shoot shenanigans #missing 🤡🥰😏🕺🏼."

Going by Janhvi's post, the film which is the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen is titled Milli. The upcoming film will mark her maiden collaboration with filmmaker father Boney Kapoor.

While Janhvi's followers have flooded her comment section with laughing emojis, her shenanigans had apparently left sister Khushi Kapoor 'scared.' Reacting to Janhvi's post, Khushi wrote, "Why are we related I’m scared."

Janhvi's social media game is getting better with each passing day as her feed keeps surprising, entertaining and engaging her followers. Curated images and photoshoots aside, Janhvi's posts have a raw and real element to them which makes her relatable.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The actor also has Dostana 2 in the making but the film as of now is in limbo after lead actor Kartik Aaryan's controversial exit.