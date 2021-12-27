Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is back with her Aksa Gang with the final reel of 2021. Janhvi and her team have returned with Aksa Wrapping 2021 reel which also screams her love for Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

Janhvi and members of her glam team often come together to create some fun videos on Instagram. The actor has named her the group Aksa Gang. Before the year comes to an end, Janhvi and her Aksa Gang have capped 2021 with a super fun reel.

On Monday, the Dhadak star took to her Instagram handle to share a reel created on Ice Cream Khaungi track from Himesh Reshammiya's 2014 release film The Xpose. The reel which comes with the caption "Merry Christmas frndz 🎄" also reveals Janhvi's admiration for Vijay Sethupathi as she is seen holding his photo frame when the lyrics say "Sab ko pata hai tujhe ho gaya love (Everyone knows that you are in love)."

Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor always has something interesting to say about her Aksa Gang videos. This time, Arjun has predicted that Vaishnav Praveen, a celebrity photographer, who always managed to steal the show in all Aksa Gang videos "is going to be launched soon."

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen Aanand L Rai produced Good Luck Jerry. She has also wrapped up shooting for her Milli which will mark her debut collaboration with her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor.