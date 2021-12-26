Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh): Film actor and late superstar Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor visited the famous hilltop shrine dedicated to Lord Venkateswara and offered prayers on Sunday.

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image from her Tirupati visit on Instagram Stories

Janhvi, who had visited Kedarnath shrine last month with her buddy Sara Ali Khan, was among the VIPs who availed of the 'break darshan'.

Clad in a half-sari and jewellery traditionally worn by South Indian girls, the young actress, with her face covered by a mask, was the cynosure of all eyes. Accompanied by a friend, Janhvi later received 'prasadam' and blessings from the priests at the Ranganayakulu mandap.

The Tirumala temple located in Andhra Pradesh, attracts pilgrims from all over the world, and is also reputed to be the world's richest Hindu temple.

Janhvi has three films scheduled for release in 2022. She has just completed shooting for Good Luck Jerry, a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, produced by Aanand L. Rai.