Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has apparently got a knack for taking short breaks to strike a work-life balance. The actor, who was in Mussoorie recently, has again shared pictures of trekking with her friends. This time, however, Janhvi has not disclosed the location.

Janhvi has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trekking trip through pictures on Instagram. In a series of pictures posted on Instagram Stories, Janhvi is seen unwinding amidst nature.

janhvi kapoor trekking trip

On Monday, Janhvi took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of her trekking trip. The actor is seen donning a peach and orange athleisure as she unwinds amidst breathtaking locales. A few hours later, Janhvi also shared a string of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Keep me where the light is."

Last Friday, Janhvi was spotted leaving for Dehradun from Mumbai. Going by her itinerary, it seems that the Dhadak star is enjoying a getaway somewhere in Uttarakhand.

Janhvi Kapoor unwinds amidst nature

Meanwhile, Janhvi also took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Malayalam filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier on winning National Award. Janhvi will be working with Xavier in the Hindi remake of his film Helen which won the National Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Feature.

Hindi remake of Helen will be a special film for Janhvi as it will mark her first collaboration with filmmaker father Boney Kapoor. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing an emotionally challenging role.