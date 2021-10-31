Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor visited Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag earlier today. The actors performed pooja and offered prayers for nearly 15 minutes in the temple.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan seek divine blessings in Kedarnath

Before coming to Triyuginarayan Temple, Janhvi and Sara also visited Kedarnath and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. While Janhvi and Sara are yet to share glimpses of their pilgrimage together, pictures of them from Kedarnath are already doing rounds of the internet.

From having food together to enjoying the picturesque location and seeking blessings, Jnahvi and Sara look inseparable in the pictures.

Before taking off to Kedarnath, Janvhi and Sara made a joint appearance on Ranveer Singh hosted quiz show The Big Picture. The actors jazzed up the show with their camaraderie and humour.

On the work front, Janvhi is awaiting the release of her film Good Luck Jerry while Sara will be seen Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The common factor in Janhvi and Sara's upcoming films is Aanand L. Rai who is bankrolling both the films. Aside from producing, Anand has also directed Atrangi Re featuring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara in the lead role.