Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared that she and her sister had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3. The actor has also shared that they have recovered, however, the first two days were "tough."

While reports of Khushi Kapoor contracting COVID-19 were doing rounds of the webloids, Janhvi took to social media to put the speculation to rest. Janhvi's latest Instagram Story reveals that she and Khushi had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and have now recovered.

Janhvi's note on Instagram reads, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. The first two days were tough, and then every other day got better."

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she, sister Khushi Kapoor contracted COVID-19 a week ago

The actor also urged her followers to mask up and get themselves vaccinated against COVID. "The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care, everyone!" Janhvi concluded.

Earlier, Janhvi's half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor too tested positive for COVID-19.