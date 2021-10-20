Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has jetted off to Mussoorie, Uttarakhand with her friends. The actor has shared a string of pictures from her hill station getaway. Janhvi's pictures from Mussoorie are all about hills, nature, rainbows and workouts.

On Tuesday night, Janhvi was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her father Boney Kapoor. A few hours before on the same day, she shared pictures from a plush resort in Mussoorie where she is accompanied by her friends. From chasing rainbow with a friend to working out while enjoying scenic beauty from her room, Janvhi is apparently having a gala time away from hustle and bustle of city life.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "somewhere over the rainbow 🌈." so far, her post has garnered more than 4 lakh likes on Instagram page.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor to undergo emotionally draining prep for Helen remake

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry. The actor also has Karan Johar-backed Dostana 2 in the making. The film, however, is in limbo ever since leading man Kartik Karyan's controversial exit from the project.

Janhvi is also gearing up for her maiden collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. The father-daughter duo will be coming together for Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Helen. The film will feature Janhvi as an honest working-class girl who gets locked in the freezer of a supermarket. Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original will be helming the remake.