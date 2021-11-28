Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is known for making fun videos with her team and posting them on social media. After her famous 'Aksa Gang' series, Janhvi has shared a goofy gem on Instagram and after watching her video, half-brother Arjun Kapoor thinks that she needs some help.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest reel on Instagram is an upscaled tribute to "Pooja, what is this behaviour" memes. In her latest reel, Janhvi is seen mouthing the viral lines originally spoken by Pooja Missra on Bigg Boss 5. In the video, Janhvi is seen picking up an argument with her makeup and hairstylist Riviera Lynn. The video is beyond funny as the two ladies flare up and unleash verbal attacks on each other.

On Saturday, Janvhi dropped the video and wrote, "Do you guys think I need help?" Reacting to the caption, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Yes," while Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor mentioned, "I’ m praying for you." Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Girl you need help ASAP."

On the work front, Janhvi on Friday announced on social media that she has wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie Milli. he Roohi said that this is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor. She penned a length note on social media for her father as a tribute to the amazing experience in this "special movie".

Janhvi's lineup of films also includes Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.