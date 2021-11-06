Hyderabad (Telangana): After celebrating Diwali at uncle Anil Kapoor's house, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has now shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration of her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Looking gorgeous in a neon pink outfit, Janvhi called herself 'barbie baby' as she dropped pictures from Khushi's birthday party.

On Saturday, Janhvi took to social media to share a series of pictures from Khushi's birthday bash. The Kapoor sisters opted for shades of pink for the party which was attended by actor Bhumi Pednekar, close friend Akshat Ranjan and others. While Janhvi opted for a bright shade of pink, Khushi looked stunning in a powder pink ensemble.

Janhvi dedicated a post to flaunt her look from Khushi's birthday and captioned it with, "barbie baby."

In another photo dump, she shared pictures with the birthday girl and friends. Wishing Khushi on her 21st birthday, Janhvi wrote, "HBD my laddoo baby."

Meanwhile, Janhvi has commenced shooting for her upcoming film which is reportedly titled Milli. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Helen which won the National Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Feature for the year 2019.

Bankrolled by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor, the film will be helmed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original. Janhvi aside, the film will feature Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role.