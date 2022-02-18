Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a string of glamorous pictures. While her fans and followers have flooded her comment section with all things nice, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is seemingly not impressed with her pictures.

On Thursday, Janhvi shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor is seen giving different poses laying on the bed. The mood of the photoshoot is cosy which also reflected in Janvhi's caption. Sharing the images, the 24-year-old actor wrote, "Call u 2morrow ☁️😴."

Janhvi's pictures have garnered love from industry friends including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar and others. Meanwhile, Khushi dropped a funny comment of her sister's stunning pictures and wrote, "Ok now leave home." What Khushi meant by her words is only known to her but it seems that she wanted her seemingly lazy sister to step out of the home.

Janhvi Kapoor drops glamorous pics on Instagram, Khushi asks her to 'leave home'

On the work front, Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry and Mili ready to release. The actor has also commenced shooting for her upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. On the other hand, Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut which is said to be Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical film based on Archie Comics character Archie Andrews.