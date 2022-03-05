Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow. The celebrations, however, began two days in advance for the actor as the paparazzi surprised her with a cake at Mumbai airport. Janhvi was seen cutting a cake at the airport on Friday night.

Before she turns 25 on Sunday and celebrates her day with friends and family, Janhvi cut her birthday cake with the paparazzi. In videos shared by several paparazzi accounts on Instagram, Janhvi is seen cutting a birthday cake with photographers at the Mumbai Airport. The paps seemingly caught the star before she flew out of the city.

When requested by a photographer to cut a birthday cake, the Dhadak star said, "So sweet of you." She even offered the photographer a bite. When the photogs asked her whether she remembers that she cut a cake with them a couple of years ago too, Janhvi replied, "Nahi, main nahi bhoolti (I don't forget)."

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller Helen. She also had Anand L Rai's Good Louck Jerry ready for release. Currently she has Mr and Mrs Mahi on floors which will reunite her with Roohi co-styar Rajkummar Rao. Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be directed and co-written by Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl fame Sharan Sharma along with Nikhil Mehrotra and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Currently, the upcoming movie is slated to release on October 7, 2022.