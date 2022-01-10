Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is the latest to laud Telugu star Allu Arjun's performance in his latest release Puspa: The Rise. Kapoor took to social media to heap praise on Arjun who according to her is the 'coolest man in the world.'

Janhvi took to Instagram Stories to share an image of Allu Arjun from Pushpa. Sharing the image, Janhvi wrote: "The coolest man in the world." She also tagged Allu Arjun on the post and wrote #Pushpa and used a mind-blowing sticker indicating how much she has liked the film.

Janhvi Kapoor calls Allu Arjun 'coolest man in the world', see his reaction

Interestingly, the picture Janhvi shared happens to be Arjun's favourite still from Pushpa. Gracious enough, Allu Arjun also took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Thank you so much. Thank you for all the love," followed by a black heart emoticon.

Janhvi Kapoor calls Allu Arjun 'coolest man in the world', see his reaction

READ | Allu Arjun opens up on Bollywood debut, says not willing to play second fiddle

Earlier, Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor also lauded Allu Arjun on social media for his amazing journey from Aarya to Pushpa. Applauding the film and the actor behind it, Arjun wrote, "Pushpa is not a film. It’s an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity and coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture…” he wrote. The actor added how Allu Arjun has broken the mould of his earlier performances in this film. He added, “@alluarjunonline for me was always Arya all these years and as a fan to see him go from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing… Pushpa isn’t a flower it’s fire…the fire of his eyes burning on the screen."

Allu Arjun reshared Arjun’s praise on his Instagram Stories and thanked him for "heartfelt words." He wrote, "Thank you so much for such heartfelt words. Elated that you felt the fire. Thank you for all the love. Humbled."

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, had emerged as a blockbuster, even before its release on OTT on Friday. According to reports, the film has already raked in over Rs 300 crore.