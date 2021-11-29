Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's claims of not dated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar are apparently falling flat on her face. For the past few days, a viral picture of her and Sukesh sharing a romantic moment has been taking social media by storm.

The viral picture shows Sukesh Chandrasekhar kissing Jacqueline on her cheek while he takes a selfie facing a mirror. According to reports, the picture was taken in April-June of this year, when the millionaire conman was out on interim bail. Sukesh had met Jacqueline about four times in Chennai and even arranged a private jet for her for these meetings.

Jacqueline's alleged romance with Sukesh got her entangled in Enforcement Directorate (ED) drill in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case that involved the conman and his wife actor Leena Maria Paul.

Last month, Jacqueline's spokesperson said that the actor categorically denied alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship with Sukesh but the viral mirror selfie hints otherwise.

For unversed, the 27-yr-old Chandrasekhar, a native of Bengaluru, faces 15 FIRs. To lead a lavish lifestyle, he duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores. On August 23, the ED had "seized" a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxury cars in connection with the money-laundering case against him. He is also accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore from inside the Tihar jail.