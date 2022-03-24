Jacqueline Fernandez Appointed Brand Ambassador for Lotus Herbals Safe Sun

India's leading natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals has appointed the gorgeous Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals Safe Sun brand of advanced sun protection products. As the face of the brand, Jacqueline will appear in a new DVC that will be aired across digital, OTT, TV and social media platforms. The high voltage campaign revolves around the Safe Sun Matte Range, with the DVC primarily focusing on the recently launched Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50 sunscreen. This innovative broad-spectrum formulation combines Matte Gel Sunscreen, enriched with Orange and Kakadu Plum extracts, which help reduce UV-induced skin damage.

The new DVC is a delightful film that addresses the inevitable fear factor that women experience when stepping out in the harsh sun. 'Ab Darien Kyun hum, just have fun in the sun', are the reassuring lyrics that give a strong message that women can step out without worrying about the woes of sun-related skin damage and tanning with a great sunscreen. Commenting on the association, Mr. Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, "We are thrilled about the launch of Safe Sun Vitamin C Matte Gel SPF 50, a new addition to our assortment of high-quality sun protection products. As the market leader in the sun protection category, we continue to innovate and bring cutting-edge products that are scientifically researched and crafted with natural actives. We are glad to extend our association with Jacqueline for our Safe Sun brand since she truly embodies the spirit and ethos of Lotus."

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez elaborates, "I am an ardent admirer of Lotus Herbals products, and I am delighted to be associated with the iconic Safe Sun brand. Their sun protection products are extremely skin-friendly, non-sticky and paraben-free multi-taskers. Their unique oil-free formula glides over my skin while providing broad-spectrum sun protection, which keeps my skin protected, youthful, and radiant."

In pictures: Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in outfit worth Rs 48k