Hyderabad (Telangana): Fresh from the release of Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu completed filming of Shabaash Mithu. The actor will be seen playing the titular role in ace cricketer Mithali Raj biopic directed by Srijit Mukherjee.

On Tuesday, Taapsee took to Instagram to announce film wrap on Shabaash Mithu. Sharing a picture in blue jersey with co-stars, Pannu wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga.

Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi…..“Women in Blue” Aa rahe hai hum…. Jald hi….#ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue @mithaliraj @srijitmukherji @priyaaven @ajit_andhare @viacom18studios."

Some time back, the actress had shared pictures and stories from her last trip to London. She also visited the Lord's and posted a picture of herself donning the jersey of Mithali Raj, looking super impressed by the memorabilia of the Indian women's cricket captain.

Shabaash Mithu aside, Taapsee has a number of other interesting projects lined up, such as the Telugu film Mishan Impossible, whose poster she shared on Diwali, the Run Lola Run adaptation Looop Lapeta, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, and Blurr, the Hindi remake of the Spanish Julia's Eyes.