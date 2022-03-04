Mumbai (Maharashtra): Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their firstborn -- a baby girl in February this year. On Friday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans. He also informed that the child was born on February 24.

"Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22," he wrote. Alongside the note, Aditya dropped a beautiful throwback image from his wedding ceremony. In the picture, he can be seen applying sindoor (vermilion) on Shweta's head.

As soon as Aditya shared the news, fans and members of the entertainment industry chimed into the comment section to congratulate the couple. "Congratulations @adityanarayanofficial a daughter is a blessing! Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," actor Barkha Sen Gupta commented. "Congratulations Aditya & Shweta on becoming parents. Love to all of you," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit, tied the knot in December 2020.