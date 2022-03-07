Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for lighting up any occasion with his unmatched energy. Complementing his madness on the red carpet of an award gala was Rakhi Sawant. A video of the two madcappers is going viral on social media where they are seen goofing around during the media interaction.

On Sunday night, the film and television stars descended on the 21st Indian Television Academy Awards. When Ranveer and Rakhi met on the red carpet of the ITA 2022 awards held in Mumbai, the two were seen beaming with excitement. Rakhi and Ranveer even performed Ranveer's Tatad Tatad hookstep from his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Chatting briefly on red carpet, Rakhi and Ranveer also obliged the paparazzi with pictures. The two who are every photographer's delight did not disappoint the media galore at ITA 2022 as Rakhi posed while holding Ranveer's leg in her arms amid loud cheers and hooting from the crowd.

The ITA Awards is an annual event organised by the Indian Television Academy to honour the excellence of Indian Television. Ranveer also bagged an award for Popular Actor in the film category. The award gala was also attended by Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Karan Johar, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai and many others.