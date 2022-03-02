Hyderabad (Telangana): Newly married Shibani Dandekar's latest pictures with husband Farhan Akhtar set tongues wagging as netizens assumed that the couple is all set to welcome their first child together. Quashing the pregnancy rumours, Shibani has shared a video on social media wherein she is seen flaunting her toned midriff.

On Wednesday, Shibani took to Instagram Stories to share a video wearing a tube top and shorts. Mrs Akhtar captured herself in a mirror video wherein her toned body is on full display. Shutting down rumour mills that speculated that she is pregnant, Shibani wrote, "I am woman! I am not pregnant! It was the tequila!" followed with laughing emojis.

'It was tequila': Shibani Dandekar shuts down pregnancy rumours like a boss - see video

Rumours about Shibani's pregnancy went rife after she shared a string of pictures on social media. Donning an off-shoulder figure-hugging dress, Shibani was also seen flaunting her wedding date tattoo as she posed with Farhan. As soon as she posted the pictures, netizens started speculating that baby is on the board for the newly married couple.

As reported earlier Shibani and Farhan got their marriage registered on February 21 while they exchanged vows at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19. The couple took their relationship to the next level after dating for almost three years.