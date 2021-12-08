Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut has apparently shared an appreciation post for wedding-ready actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Without taking names, in her latest post, Kangana has heaped praise on the couple for 'breaking sexist norms.'

Vicky and Katrina's wedding is making the headlines for the past few months. The couple will be announced man and wife tomorrow and lauding their union is none other than Kangana who is known for voicing her opinion and criticising everything under the sun.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a note wherein she is seemingly expressing her opinion on 'rich and successful' Katrina marrying 'younger man' Vicky. Katrina and Vicky have an age gap of 5 years and with their union, the couple will successfully shatter age-related stereotypes.

Lauding Vicky and Katrina for redefining gender stereotypes, Kangana wrote, "Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... "

Is Kangana Ranaut lauding Vicky-Katrina for 'breaking sexist norms'?

She further added, "Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype."

Katrina aside, Bollywood divas like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Bipasha Basu are among the ones who married to men younger to them.