New Delhi: Cinema world has many star kids stepping into the showbiz and trying to follow the path of their celebrity parents. But there are others who do not harbour a dream to be in the limelight or become an actor and superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one of them.

Ira recently hosted a question and answer session on her Instagram handle where she interacted with a slew of her followers. She responded to many questions related to mental health issues, her future plans and more. During the session, one social media user also asked her plans to join Bollywood as an actor to which she replied, "I'm not getting into movies."

Although it is apparent that Ira isn't interested in becoming an actor, her past work shows she may become a movie director someday. Ira has already made her directorial debut in theatre. She had directed a play called Medea, in which Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.

Aamir's elder son Junaid Khan (Ira's brother), is all set to make his feature film debut with Yash Raj Films' Maharaja which is currently under production. The movie will also feature Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.