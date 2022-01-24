Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has always been vocal about her love life. From sharing pictures of the Christmas holiday with her boyfriend Nupush Shikhare to celebrating Diwali with his family, Ira has been treating her followers with glimpses of her personal life. In her latest social media post, Ms. Khan is seen flaunting a saree which is a gift to her from Nupur's mother.

Of late, Ira has started following a Sunday saree routine. The young lady wears a saree every Sunday and yesterday she was seen in a beautiful off-white saree gifted to her by Pratima Shikhare.

On Sunday, Ira took to Instagram to share a string of pictures In her latest post, Khan is seen posing with Nupur and his mother. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags! #sareesunday #saree #weekend #cotton #sunday #dressup #calvinklein #secondhandfashion."

Last year, Ira Khan announced the launch of Agatsu Foundation, to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualisation. Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health. Ira has been vocal about her mental health issues, and with Agatsu Foundation, she aims to help the ones in need, especially during these tough times.