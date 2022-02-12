Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won't be attending this year's Indian Premier League(IPL) mega auctions. SRK's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan stepped in for him on Friday at the pre-auction team briefing. Pictures of the Khan siblings from the event have gone viral on social media.

On Friday, a few pictures from the pre-auction event were shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League. In one of the pictures, Aryan is seen in conversation with a man sitting beside him while Suhana is seen sitting next to him. While Aryan has returned for the IPL auction for the second time, Suhana attended the IPL 2022 mega auction event for the first time where a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer. The auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Interestingly, this is Aryan's first public appearance after he was embroiled in a drug case in October last year. The son of superstar spent a month in jail before he was released on bail on October 30, 2021. Meanwhile, Suhana is currently pursuing a film studies course from the New York University is back in India for holidays. She will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.