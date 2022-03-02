Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur will exchange vows with versatile actors Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank tomorrow in Mahabaleshwar. Sanah's cousin and Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak's son Vivaan Shah confirmed the news via Instagram post.

Vivaan dropped a video from the pre-wedding festivities and congratulated the couple. "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you'll Baa would have been soooo proud Sanuuu," he captioned the post. Taking to Instagram Story, he shared several clips from one of the functions, in which Sanah's mother Supriya Pathak and her sister and actor Ratna Pathak can be seen dancing together.

As the wedding Sanah and Mayank will tie the knot tomorrow, families from both the sides have gotten busy with the pre-wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet. According to reports, Kapurs and Pahwas share a close bond for years now. Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time and the duo even got engaged a while ago.

For the unversed, Sanah is Pankaj Kapur's daughter with his second wife Supriya Pathak. She was featured alongside Shahid Kapoor in the film Shaandaar (2015).