Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together on Thursday night, featuring various B-town celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and more. The dinner was attended by the Gehraiyaan team including actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and director Shakun Batra.

Inside pics from Manish Malhotra's party with Deepika, Sara, Ishaan, Janhvi and others

Also present in the house was Ananya's rumored boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. Manish also shared another gorgeous group picture featuring him along with actors Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and director Karan Johar.

Inside pics from Manish Malhotra's party with Deepika, Sara, Ishaan, Janhvi and others

A few days ago, Manish had shared glimpses on social media of another get-together featuring Karan Johar along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita.

Inside pics from Manish Malhotra's party with Deepika, Sara, Ishaan, Janhvi and others

SEE PICS | Deepika Padukone dons blazer dress worth nearly Rs 90k for Gehraiyaan promotions

Meanwhile, the team Gehraiyaan is busy promoting film as the release date is inching closer. Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Inside pics from Manish Malhotra's party with Deepika, Sara, Ishaan, Janhvi and others

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Inside pics from Manish Malhotra's party with Deepika, Sara, Ishaan, Janhvi and others

(With agency inputs)