Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing an arm sling in Mumbai. The actor was snapped by the paparazzi on Saturday. The actor has apparently injured her arm. When paps quizzed the actor about what happened to her hand, the actor did not respond. But when the paps said "Take care Janhvi ma'am" she thanked them for the concern.

What has happened to Janhvi is not known yet. But soon after a paparazzi shared Janhvi's video with an arm sling, the fans flooded the comment section with speedy recovery wishes.

On the work front, Janhvi on Friday announced on social media that she has wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie Milli. he Roohi said that this is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor. She penned a length note on social media for her father as a tribute to the amazing experience in this "special movie".

Janhvi's lineup of films also includes Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.