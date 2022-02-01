Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has apparently liked the Gehraiyaan title track. The Roohi star took to social media to laud the song from the film which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. In her social media banter with Deepika, Janhvi even said that she is cheating on singer Ella Fitzgerald with Gehraiyaan.

On Tuesday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share picture of herself donning a glamorous black outfit. In the pictures, Ms. Kapoor is seen taking a mirror selfie in what appears to be her closet. Alongside the picture, Janvhi wrote, "Ella Fitzgerald on loop kind of day 🎶." For unversed, Ella, who passed away in 1996 was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century.

READ | Khushi Kapoor's glamorous pic evokes sibling rivalry? Janhvi Kapoor's reaction hints so

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone, who is elated with the release of the Gehraiyan title track, took to Janhvi's comment section and asked, "Not the #Gehraiyaan title track!?😉😄." To which Janhvi replied, "@deepikapadukone currently cheating on Ella with Gheraiyaan 🙃🙈." Meanwhile, Janhvi also took to her Instagram Story to share Gehraiyaan title track and posted along with a weeping emoji.

In social media banter with Deepika, Janhvi confesses cheating on this singer with 'Gehraiyaan'

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The actor has also finished shooting for Mili which is a Hindi remake of Malayam thiller Helen. Currently, Janhvi is busy shooting for Mr. And Mrs. Mahi which will reunite her with Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao.