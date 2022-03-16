Mumbai (Maharashtra): With his drastic physical transformation for the upcoming film Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has undoubtedly made women weak in the knees. On Tuesday, new pictures of SRK emerged from the shoot of Pathaan in Spain.

The viral images feature shirtless King Khan showing off his ripped abs. He could be seen holding a beam above him. SRK's new look has garnered a lot of appreciation from his fans. "So hot. SRK on fire," a netizen commented. "Damnnn. Can't take my eyes off him," another one wrote.

SRK in leaked picture from Pathaan sets

Meanwhile, a picture of SRK's co-star Deepika Padukone from Pathaan shoot has also emerged. Her hair was styled in beachy waves. Deepika is seen donning a red outfit. In another leaded picture, Deepika is seen in yellow swimwear. Interestingly, Pathaan marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

Deepika Padukone in viral pictures from Pathaan Spain shoot

Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the movies after over four years, will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Billed as "a high-octane spy thriller", the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame. It also stars John Abraham in lead role.