Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and her partner Gabriella Demetriades' Christmas was all about love if the pictures he shared on social media are anything to go by. The couple apparently managed to steal some romantic moments during the festive celebration which was also attended by their close friends.

On Saturday, Arjun took to social media to share a set of three pictures on his Instagram handle. In the romantic pictures, the couple is seen locked in a loving stare and later ends up sharing a kiss. Dropping the pictures on social media, Arjun captioned them with "Merry Christmas 🎄."

Rampal's model girlfriend Gabriella also shared a few pictures from the Christmas celebration on her Instagram handle.

For the unversed, Rampal and Gabriella welcomed Arik in July 2019. Arik is the third child of Rampal. The actor was earlier married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and the duo has two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. Arjun plays the villain Rudraveer in the film starring Kangana as Agent Agni. The Razneesh Ghai directorial also features acclaimed Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.

The actor will also be seen in the film The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar.